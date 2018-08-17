Media player
'Thousands' of ancient graffiti carvings at found at cathedral
Experts studying ancient graffiti at Lincoln Cathedral say they have found thousands of carvings and etchings in the walls of the building.
Volunteers have found ships, human figures, board games and music notes - some dating back to the 14th century - etched into the walls.
It is hoped the graffiti will help get a new generation interested in the cathedral.
17 Aug 2018
