fire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Laughton Woods grassland fire caught on camera

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle a grassland fire near Laughton Woods in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the ground was "tinder dry" which allowed the fire to spread quickly.

About 15 firefighters tackled the blaze and prevented it spreading to nearby woodland.

Footage courtesy of Jo McLaughlin

  • 29 Jun 2018