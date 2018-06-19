Derelict canal gets new lock gates

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A canal in Lincolnshire has new lock gates installed as part of a restoration scheme.
A derelict canal in Lincolnshire has had four new lock gates installed as part of a restoration scheme.
Volunteers have been working for three years to clear the disused waterway and rebuild the lock walls along the Grantham Canal.
A crane winched in the wooden gates, which weigh several tonnes each.
-
19 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-44537358/a-canal-in-lincolnshire-has-new-lock-gates-installed-as-part-of-a-restoration-schemeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window