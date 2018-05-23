Media player
Armed police arrest man at University of Lincoln
The arrest of a man by armed police at a university campus has been caught on a mobile phone camera.
Students in the University of Lincoln library were told to stay inside the building during the incident.
A 25-year-old man, who is not a student, has been arrested. Lincolnshire Police apologised for "any alarm caused".
23 May 2018
