Air ambulance to fly around the clock
The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance is to operate 24 hours a day.

The charity will double its hours from the summer.

It said the introduction of night flying would help them respond to up to a further 500 emergencies each year.

  • 18 Jan 2018