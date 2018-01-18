Air ambulance to fly around the clock

Media player
Air Ambulance is to start operating 24 hours a day
The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance is to operate 24 hours a day.
The charity will double its hours from the summer.
It said the introduction of night flying would help them respond to up to a further 500 emergencies each year.
18 Jan 2018
