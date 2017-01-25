Media player
Five injured in Lincolnshire ambulance crash
Five people have been injured in a crash involving an ambulance and two cars in Lincolnshire. The crash happened at about 13:00 GMT on the A607 in Waddington.
Police said the ambulance was responding to an emergency call and had its blue lights on when it was involved in a collision with the two cars. There was no patient onboard at the time.
Four people, including the two ambulance crew, were taken to hospital in Lincoln. A passenger in one of the cars was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries.
25 Jan 2017
