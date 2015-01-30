Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Derelict Louth Malt Kiln is demolished
A derelict maltings in the Lincolnshire market town of Louth has been demolished to make way for an Aldi supermarket.
It has dominated the skyline since 1950, when it was the first concrete maltings to be built in Europe.
Kurnia Aerial Photography filmed the demolition using a drone aircraft.
-
30 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-31054160/derelict-louth-malt-kiln-is-demolishedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window