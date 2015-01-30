Louth Malt Kiln
Derelict Louth Malt Kiln is demolished

A derelict maltings in the Lincolnshire market town of Louth has been demolished to make way for an Aldi supermarket.

It has dominated the skyline since 1950, when it was the first concrete maltings to be built in Europe.

Kurnia Aerial Photography filmed the demolition using a drone aircraft.

