Blyton man covers his house in huge England flag
A man from Lincolnshire has covered his house with a massive England flag ahead of the World Cup.
John Jupp, from Blyton, Lincolnshire, said the usual hype has not been as noticeable ahead of the football tournament and wants to see more England flags up outside homes and on cars.
Simon Spark reports for BBC Look North.
11 Jun 2014
