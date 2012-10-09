Twins
Twelve sets of twins at De Aston School in Market Rasen

Could a Lincolnshire school be home to the most twins in the country?

De Aston School in Market Rasen has five sets of identical twins and one set of non-identical in one year group, with another six sets of twins in a different year.

Head teacher Ellenor Beighton said it was "probably down to something in the water".

