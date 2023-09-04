TikTok murder case: The key CCTV evidence

BBC reporter George Torr takes you through the CCTV clips shown in the murder trial of TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen.

They - and five others - were found guilty of killing two men, Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, who died when their car was rammed off the road.

Video by Chris Waring and the Video Formats team

