Watch moment pony rescued with help of drone

A pony that went missing for two days has been found after a charity scrambled a drone to search for her.

A party of about 50 people had been looking for the pony called Twinkle, who disappeared after she threw her rider on Saturday.

Charity Drone To Home joined the search on Monday and found her "in less than five minutes" near a river north of Syston, Leicestershire.

Two officers from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service's technical rescue team then went into the water with a rescue sled and used a harness to lead Twinkle to her owner on dry land.

Phil James, founder of Drone To Home, said it was not the charity's first unusual rescue.

"We get requests for cats and the odd chameleon and we had an emu from a farm park go missing so we went out and helped with that," he said.

"We've had a wallaby. It keeps us on our toes."

Twinkle's rider is reported to be recovering well after his fall.

