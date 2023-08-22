Watch: Man removed from plane after bomb alert

Footage has emerged showing armed officers taking a man off a plane at East Midlands Airport after a bomb alert.

Leicestershire Police said the alarm was raised at about 17:15 BST on Monday due to reports of a man saying he had an explosive device.

A 49-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance, has been released on bail while inquiries continue

Witnesses said the Jet2 flight to Turkey was delayed by about three hours and there were delays to other flights.

