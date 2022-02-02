Footage has captured the moment an 83-year-old woman was reunited with her best friend, thanks to her helicopter pilot son.

Chris Perry and Margaret Simon have been friends for more than 50 years but had not seen each other since Mrs Simon moved to Somerset two years ago.

On hearing how much his mother missed her friend, Steve Perry decided to fly Mrs Simon back to his home in Ulverscroft, Leicestershire.

