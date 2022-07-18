An eight-acre maze has been designed in the shape of a sea turtle to raise awareness of endangered marine animals.

Wistow maze in Leicestershire chose the design following a competition on its Facebook page.

The maze, which is made using GPS satellite technology, opens to the public on 17 July.

Owner, Diana Brooks, said: "We want to highlight the problems facing the world's marine ocean wildlife.

"We've had so many people saying they love the theme this year."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

