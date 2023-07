A fire which destroyed a bus has also damaged a section of road in Leicestershire.

The Arriva service was on Botcheston Road near Botcheston at about 12:30 BST on Monday when it caught fire.

There were no reports of any injuries but the road is expected to be closed for several days.

