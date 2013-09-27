Watch: Moment detectorists find wedding ring

A man who lost his wedding ring while taking part in a Tough Mudder race has found it again with the help of a team of detectorists.

Lee Armstrong said he was "gutted" when he noticed the ring was missing after emerging from "gloopy mud" on the obstacle course at Belvoir Castle.

Mr Armstrong and his wife Nicki appealed for help and BBC Radio Lincolnshire rallied a group of detectorists to scour the site.

The ring was found in a matter of minutes on Friday morning.

"I'm stunned that we found it," said Mr Armstrong.

