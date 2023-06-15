Footage has been shared showing a large fire that sent a plume of black smoke over a town in Leicestershire.

Firefighters were called to Saffron Road, South Wigston, on Thursday morning.

Residents have been told to close their windows and others have been urged to avoid the area.

The road has been closed in both directions between Marstown Avenue and Tigers Way, police said.

