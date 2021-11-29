A train was forced to perform an emergency stop because of a group of children playing on the tracks.

Footage of the incident, captured by a driver on 22 May, has been shared by Network Rail.

The organisation said it was the third time this sort of incident had happened around Syston, Leicestershire recently.

It added it was working with British Transport Police to try to tackle the issue.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

