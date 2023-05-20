An Asda delivery driver left a customer stunned when he gave an "emotional" performance on her grand piano.

Francesca Green, from Leicestershire, invited Elly Bajarias to play after he spotted the instrument while dropping off her groceries.

Mr Bajarias, 54, who learnt to play the piano as a child while growing up in the Philippines, said: "I just arrived at Francesca's house with the groceries and I saw the grand piano and I was just mesmerised by it. I'd never played on one before – I only have a keyboard at home."

"It was really enjoyable. It was nice to feel the soft touch of ivory, as a keyboard is so different."

Ms Green said: "He started to play and he was just really good. It took me by surprise."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.