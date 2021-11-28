A woman had knives thrown at her during a live circus show to celebrate her upcoming 100th birthday.

Annie Duplock, from Sharnford, Leicestershire, stepped into the ring with her walking aid before braving the blades at Zippos Circus in Coventry on Friday.

Ms Duplock, who turns 100 in three months' time, previously worked at a circus herself.

"I've always wanted to have knives thrown at me," she said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.