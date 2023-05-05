The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers who have camped along The Mall ahead of the Coronation.

The pair chatted with a group of women who had travelled down from Leicestershire and praised their Union Jack ponchos.

"You've got the right idea in these," Kate said. "They're going to keep you warm and dry."

King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort on Saturday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.