'Nothing will beat super warrior Florence'

A four-year-old girl rang a bell to mark the moment she ended her cancer treatment.

Florence, from Hinckley in Leicestershire, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in 2021 after developing a tumour in her stomach.

Surrounded by her family, mother Sophie said the moment she rang the bell was very emotional.

"I think Florence is slowly realising that she is just like the other children now," she said.

"I'm so thankful to the NHS for helping and supporting Florence to beat the big C."

Video journalist: Chris Waring