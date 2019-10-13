'How I reached Everest base camp with 5% vision'

A group of visually-impaired people have reached the Everest base camp - and is believed to be the first group of its kind to do so.

The expedition was organised by travel firm Venture Force, in Melton in Leicestershire, which arranges adventurous trips around the world.

Participant Amanda Large, from Manchester, has less than 5% vision and said the expedition was "bonkers, but great".

She said: "I think it's a really good advert to say to other people with sight loss, 'go out there and go for your goals and go and try and do it'."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

