'It's been our busiest ever time for potholes'

A highways team has said January was the busiest month it had seen for pothole reports.

In his latest budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledged £200m to help local councils in England repair potholes.

Last year, Leicestershire's highways team said it carried out more than 3,500 repairs on its roads.

Works manager Tom Vesty said: "It feels like an impossible job.

"We hit a peak in January this year, where we were getting numbers like we've not experienced in previous years.

"All we can do is our best."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

