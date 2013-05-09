'I won £1m but dancing is what saved me'

A woman who won £1m on the National Lottery has said ballroom dancing saved her life.

Terri Picton-Clark, from Leicestershire, became a ballroom champion with her dance partner Glenn Badham at the age of 65 - just six weeks after she had suffered a stroke.

Now aged 71, Ms Picton-Clark contemplated hanging up her dancing shoes because of financial woes, until she and her husband won £1m in the National Lottery.

"Dance has saved my life and continues to keep me grounded and keep me on track," she said.

Video journalists: Alex Thorp and Natalie Jackson

