'I was given five years to live - now I sing punk'

A woman, who was given five years to live following a stage three breast cancer diagnosis, is now the lead singer of a punk band.

After having a mastectomy in 2013, Deborah Daynes, from Leicester, lost a range of movement on her right side.

She signed up for an eight-week course with cancer rehabilitation charity In The Pink and got to meet other women in similar situations during music lessons and exercise classes.

Following the course, Deborah joined an all-female punk band who meet up weekly to play together.

The 59-year-old said: "I felt I just let myself go and go for it and just in the moment and that's something that's been missing from my life.

"I'm not just living, I'm feeling alive now."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

