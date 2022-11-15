'I used my drone to find 1,400 lost dogs'

A man has used his drone to track down almost 1,400 lost dogs and return them to their owners.

Phil James, from Woodthorpe in Nottinghamshire, runs the dog search and rescue charity Drone to Home.

One of his latest success stories was reuniting Pudding the cockerpoo with her owner Kim Platts after she disappeared for six days.

"We want to say thank you so much for bringing this little boy home to us," she said.

Video journalist: Sarah Hawley

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.