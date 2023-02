The parents of Tehleigher Bunting, a 14-year-old girl who was killed by a speeding driver, have asked for his sentence to be increased.

Aaron Carter was given a nine-year custodial sentence for causing death by dangerous driving, but will serve only half of the sentence in prison before being released on licence.

Tehleigher's mum and stepdad have asked for the sentence to be increased under the Under Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.