Crews were called to the scene of a blaze at a 16th Century thatched roof pub in a Leicestershire town.

The county's fire service said it was alerted to the blaze at The Shambles in Bell Street, Lutterworth, at 13:37 GMT.

The main road through the town was closed and one person was reported to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire service said all people had been accounted for.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.