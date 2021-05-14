'I feel lucky to have seen a fireball'

A doorbell camera has captured the moment a meteor entered the Earth's atmosphere.

Nikki, from Leicestershire, was de-icing her car in the early hours on 24 January when she saw the fireball.

The learning support assistant said: "It just appeared out of nowhere and I was like 'Wow'.

"Then it was gone so quick, before it had registered, and I couldn’t believe what I had just seen.

"A lot of people who capture these things spend hours waiting, but the universe threw it at me while going about my daily business.

"I feel it was once in a lifetime, so I'm really lucky. It was super cool."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

