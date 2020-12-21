Twins with dwarfism have been volunteering with a charity to help make memories for children with life-changing conditions this Christmas.

Katie and Emelia, aged nine, from Loughborough, Leicestershire, helped Santa hand stockings out to children at a special event organised by charity Me and Dee.

The pair, who were born with achondroplasia - the most common cause of disproportionate short stature - have been supported by the charity in the past.

"It's important to me because I like to see everyone be happy with their families," Katie said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

