Footage has been released showing the moment a man who strangled his girlfriend was arrested.

Ross McCullam cut Megan Newborough's throat 14 times before dumping her body in undergrowth in August 2021.

The pair had been in a short relationship, having met at work.

McCullam, 30, spun an elaborate web of lies in a bid to cover his tracks, including leaving a voicemail on her phone to say he was "worried" about her.

He was jailed for a minimum of 23 years for her murder at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.