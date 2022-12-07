Police body-worn camera footage shows the moment two officers helped a family escape from a fire in a 10-storey building.

PC Elliot Godden and his colleague PC Vishal Dave ran to Epic House on Charles Street, Leicester, after smoke was seen coming out of the fifth floor on 16 November.

The pair entered the building to check it was empty and found the family on the ninth floor.

Video journalist: Matt Smith

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.