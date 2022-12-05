Footage showing the moment a car smashed into a showroom has been captured on CCTV.

The car was involved in a two-vehicle crash before it ploughed into the Sandicliffe showroom in Derby Road, Loughborough.

Staff at the dealership helped the "panicked" driver out of the car before she was taken to hospital as a precaution, the general manager Gary Dighton said.

"It took the door off its hinges, it's bent a structural steel in the business, shattered several panes of glass. It's quite a mess," he added.

