Lost dog wanders into police station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owner after walking into a police station.
Rosie, a border collie, ran away from her owner after being scared by a firework during a walk at Southfields Park, Loughborough on 3 November.
CCTV footage captured the moment Rosie wandered into Loughborough Police Station, where she sat in the waiting room.
Police said staff fetched some water and gave her a fuss before calling the number on her ID tag.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.