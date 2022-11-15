Lost dog wanders into police station

A lost dog has been reunited with its owner after walking into a police station.

Rosie, a border collie, ran away from her owner after being scared by a firework during a walk at Southfields Park, Loughborough on 3 November.

CCTV footage captured the moment Rosie wandered into Loughborough Police Station, where she sat in the waiting room.

Police said staff fetched some water and gave her a fuss before calling the number on her ID tag.

