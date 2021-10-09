A village shop owner who is known as Arkwright to his friends and customers is celebrating 60 years of running the store.

Don Hoare, 75, began working in the shop in Billesdon, Leicestershire, in 1962, with his mother who ran it at the time.

His customers have named him Arkwright after the character played by Ronnie Barker in the 1970s sitcom Open All Hours and have even bought him a brown overall.

"I don't mind at all because when the series first came out, in the '70s, we saw the first episode and halfway through the second episode I said 'Are you sure this isn't a documentary?'" he said.

Video journalist: Matt Smith

