'When I couldn't fix George, I climbed a mountain'

A father climbed Mount Kilimanjaro while wearing a special vest that weighed 20kg (44lbs) to represent his son's weight in a bid to raise awareness about meningitis.

James's son, George, was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis at three years old and spent several days in intensive care before having a seizure and losing his hearing.

