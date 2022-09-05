'Why I made a film about my addiction'

A recovering alcoholic, who nearly lost his life to drink, has made a film about his struggle.

Jit Chauhan, 48, of Oadby, Leicestershire, said he was drinking a litre of whisky a day when his addiction was at its worst

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, visit BBC Action Line.

