'Why I made a film about my addiction'

A recovering alcoholic, who nearly lost his life to drink, has made a film about his struggle.

Jit Chauhan, 48, of Oadby, Leicestershire, said he was drinking a litre of whisky a day when his addiction was at its worst.

Jit, who is of Guajarati heritage, said he found it difficult to get help.

He has now made a film to try to break the stigma he says surrounds addiction in South Asian communities.

The film has been shown around Leicester, including the Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara.

He said: "Initially I was a bit 'Oh gosh, I can't watch myself on screen'. But you look at the bigger picture and you think 'Yeah, let's get this out there. Let's help'."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, visit BBC Action Line.

