Firefighters tackled a large grassland blaze in Leicestershire which reached the edge of several houses.

The large fire on Castle Hill in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, burnt around 500 sq m of land on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Newton, a volunteer with Leicestershire and Rutland 4x4 Response, said he helped to contain the blaze before firefighters arrived at the scene.

"It was no further than 10ft away from the hedges of the houses," he said.

"If the they had come 10 or 15 minutes later it would have been worse."

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

