'I got told off for playing football'

A woman who said she was in trouble at school for trying to play football - which was banned for women at the time - has spoken of the way barriers have been broken down, culminating in the Lionesses' Euro win.

Sue Foulkes, 68, says she was often put in the record book at school for trying to play the sport, which had been banned in the UK for women since 1921.

The retired primary school teacher from Leicester says she "felt proud from many angles" seeing the Lionesses win Euro 2022.

Mrs Foulkes now coaches children as well as undertaking her role as club administrator for Leicester City Ladies.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

