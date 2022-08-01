'I don't know if I'll be able to say goodbye'

The owner of a shoe repair shop has said he will feel really emotional when he retires after 40 years in the business.

Surendra Jethwa, commonly known as Sid, learned the trade from his father, who ran a shop in Nairobi, Kenya.

After moving to the UK in 1984, Mr Jethwa opened his own shop in Oakham, Rutland, where he sold and repaired shoes for more than 25 years.

However, Surendra has not found anybody to take on the business after retirement.

He said: "I'll feel really emotional when I finish this on the last day. I think I'll be very tearful."

Video journalists: Anne Davies and Chris Waring

