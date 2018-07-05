An eight-acre maze of maize has been created to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Wistow Maze in Leicestershire is made up of three miles of pathways which together form an outline of the Queen's coronation crown.

A Facebook competition was held to decide a design for this year's maze, which was shaped using GPS.

Diana Brooks, the owner of the maze, said the crown was the "most symbolic" of the Platinum Jubilee.

