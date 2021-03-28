'People used to make fun of my scarring'

Chrissie Riedhofer has spent most of her life learning to cope with people staring at her.

Now 59, she has burns on her face and body from an accident when she was three years old.

Ms Riedhofer, from Leicester, is now a campaigner for the charity Changing Faces, which is asking people to 'Stop the Stare' when they see people with visible differences.

Video journalist: Caroline Lowbridge

