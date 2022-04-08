A musician has been jailed for 17 years for multiple counts of rape.

Leicestershire Police said their investigation into Cassius Povey began after members of the public reported "content of social media posts" to officers.

Povey, formerly of Leicester, admitted a number of sexual offence charges but denied multiple rape offences.

He was found guilty of four counts of raping a girl and four counts of raping a woman.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.