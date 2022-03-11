Footage has captured the moment a dangerous driver was rammed off the road by a police car to stop him driving at speed on the wrong side of the road.

Leicestershire Police said they were chasing driver Lamin Conteh on 21 January after his Ford Fiesta overtook an unmarked vehicle at speed.

He was eventually arrested by officers and was found to have only a provisional driving licence.

The force said one officer had suffered a minor injury in the pursuit.

Conteh, 20, of Aston Hill, Leicester, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.