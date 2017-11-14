A mother has spoken of the moment she saw her two-year-old daughter's heart rate reach 280 beats per minute before she was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

Evelyn, from Mountsorrel in Leicestershire, has Brugada syndrome - a condition that affects the way electrical signals pass through the heart.

She has since been fitted with a defibrillator insider her abdomen, which has been triggered 12 times, her mum Emma said.

Emma is now calling for further genetic heart screening to be made available to young children.

"We could have lost Evelyn at any point, so it's like it's a ticking time bomb," she said.

Digital journalists: Navtej Johal and Alex Thorp

