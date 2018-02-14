A 80-year-old man has returned to the nightclub where he found love more than six decades ago.

Brian Kendrick visited The Emporium in Coalville, Leicestershire, to walk the steps where he met his future wife Barbara, who died in January 2020.

The nightclub heard about Mr Kendrick's love story and have since placed a plaque in Barbara's memory.

"I did close my eyes and I could actually see her standing there, like a vision. I haven't forgot that," he said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

