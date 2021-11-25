‘Walking group for women makes us feel safer’

The organiser of a Leicestershire walking group set up specifically to make women feel safer on dark evenings has said it is thriving.

Katie Hopkinson, who set up Safety In Numbers last year, said: "I thought this group would... give a safe space for women to get out there."

The walkers, who meet weekly in the Woodhouse Eaves area, hope what started as an idea on social media will expand into a network of similar walking groups.

Video journalists: Emily Anderson and Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.