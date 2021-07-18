Footage showing the moment a woman was kidnapped by her then boyfriend has been released by police.

Angel Lynn was grabbed off a street in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, and bundled into a van by Chay Bowskill in September 2020.

Minutes later, Miss Lynn, then aged 19, was found with severe head injuries on the A6 near Loughborough after falling from the vehicle.

At Leicester Crown Court, Chay Bowskill, 20, of Empingham Drive, Syston, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years at a young offenders institution after being found guilty of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

Miss Lynn remains in hospital and requires round the clock care, police said.

